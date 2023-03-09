JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.50) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725 ($8.72).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 639.38 ($7.69) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 629.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 597.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

