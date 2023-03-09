Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns Overweight Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JUST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).

Just Group Stock Performance

LON JUST opened at GBX 95.49 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £993.04 million, a P/E ratio of -560.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.25. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

