Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.43) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,346 ($16.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,475.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,437.99. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,496.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Transactions at Kainos Group
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.
See Also
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.