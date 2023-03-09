Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.43) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,346 ($16.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,475.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,437.99. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,496.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Kainos Group

Kainos Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Katie Davis acquired 6,400 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,564 ($18.81) per share, with a total value of £100,096 ($120,365.56). Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.