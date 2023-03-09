Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CII opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

