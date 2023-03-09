Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,319 Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 205.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 224,741 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,086,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOCC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

