Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,679 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

MVT stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

