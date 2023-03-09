Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,762,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

NRAC opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

