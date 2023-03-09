Karpus Management Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,356,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRLH stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

