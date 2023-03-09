Karpus Management Inc. Invests $399,000 in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSW. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,347,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KnightSwan Acquisition alerts:

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KNSW stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. KnightSwan Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

KnightSwan Acquisition Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cyber, and mission intelligence sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.