Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

MNTN stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

