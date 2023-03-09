Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

