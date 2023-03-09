Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of FG Merger worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,970,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FG Merger stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. FG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

