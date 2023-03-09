Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNAB. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,127,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

