Karpus Management Inc. Sells 3,523 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $120.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

