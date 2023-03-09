Karpus Management Inc. Sells 87,900 Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Northern Lights Acquisition worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLIT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

