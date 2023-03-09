Karpus Management Inc. Takes $151,000 Position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLGA. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

NYSE:TLGA opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

TLG Acquisition One Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

