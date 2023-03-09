Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BioPlus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,410,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,098,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,940,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,953,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIOS opened at $10.40 on Thursday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.