Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Declares Dividend of GBX 24.50

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Keller Group Stock Performance
KLR stock opened at GBX 745 ($8.96) on Thursday. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 589 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 875 ($10.52). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 797.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.96. The company has a market capitalization of £542.14 million, a P/E ratio of 820.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About Keller Group
