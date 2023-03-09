Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

KROS opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.