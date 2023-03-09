Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 330 ($3.97) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 240 ($2.89).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 275 ($3.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 274.17 ($3.30).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.47) on Monday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 298.40 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 878.18, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

