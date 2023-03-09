KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 267.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $387.41 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

