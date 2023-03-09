KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KT. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. KT has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KT by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in KT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KT by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in KT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

