KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on KT. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
KT Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of KT stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. KT has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.
Institutional Trading of KT
About KT
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.