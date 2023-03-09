LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 141.58% from the company’s previous close.
ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.77. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.82.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
