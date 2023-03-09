Lake Street Capital Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $21.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.18. Domo has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.43 million. Analysts predict that Domo will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

