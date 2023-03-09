Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $493.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

