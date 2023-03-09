Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $2,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LW opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

