Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Down 0.5 %
LCI stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Lannett has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.