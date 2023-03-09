Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 0.5 %

LCI stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Lannett has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

About Lannett

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.