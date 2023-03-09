Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Posts Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Latham Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 million, a PE ratio of -80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
