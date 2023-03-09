Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $140.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

