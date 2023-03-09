Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 237,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lear were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $140.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,593. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

