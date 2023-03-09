Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LDOS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Leidos has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

