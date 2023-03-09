Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 7.54.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
