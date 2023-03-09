Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

