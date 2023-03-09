Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Li Ning Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $210.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.48. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $259.00.
About Li Ning
