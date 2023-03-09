Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Li Ning Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $210.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.48. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $259.00.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

