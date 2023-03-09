Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,774.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,240.69 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,973.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,119.22.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

