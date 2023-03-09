Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,314,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

