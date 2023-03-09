Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $68.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

