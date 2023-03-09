Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,860.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 85,569 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,115,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,596 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 155,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,553.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 115,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 280,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

