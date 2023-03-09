Lido Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC raised its position in American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in American International Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

