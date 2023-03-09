Lido Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $204.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.03. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

