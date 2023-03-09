Lido Advisors LLC Invests $668,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,860,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $28,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WLY opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.