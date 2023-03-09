Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

