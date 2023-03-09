Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $128.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

