Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

