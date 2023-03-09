Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,572,000 after buying an additional 308,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

