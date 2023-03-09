Lido Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $214.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

