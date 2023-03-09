Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,772 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.