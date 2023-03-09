Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Life Settlement Assets Stock Performance
Shares of LSAA opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £722,535.00, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of -0.08. Life Settlement Assets has a one year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.41.
Life Settlement Assets Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Life Settlement Assets’s previous dividend of $0.05.
About Life Settlement Assets
Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Life Settlement Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Settlement Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.