Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

