Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Major Shareholder Sells $4,164,550.00 in Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

