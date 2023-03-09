Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,217,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

